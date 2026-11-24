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Masandawan coach Cardoso has hit back at critics following his side's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final loss to the Glamour Boys. The Portuguese mentor insists the result came down to small details and defended the team's level of play despite a turbulent run of results.

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A season of fine margins

Mamelodi Sundowns' pursuit of further domestic silverware was abruptly halted on Sunday as they fell to a defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup. The result at a capacity Loftus Stadium marked another stumbling block in what has been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the Brazilians, who have already tasted both success and bitter disappointment across multiple competitions this year.

Despite securing the MTN8 trophy and the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific-Asian Cup earlier in the season, the club has struggled for consistency on the grandest stages. The coach, however, remains adamant that his side is not playing poorly, even if the results suggest otherwise.

Addressing the media after the clash with Amakhosi, Cardoso pointed toward the small margins that often decide high-stakes encounters. "First of all, it’s clear that the team doesn’t have the potential that it had in other moments of the season and last year in some respects and some details," the Portuguese mentor explained. "But all those matches were matches of details."

Defending the performance

Cardoso was quick to shield his players from excessive criticism, suggesting that the narrative around the club would be entirely different had a late chance gone their way.

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"Today [Sunday], who can say that if the result would have been after the match on 90th minute we scored that goal from Tashreeq [Matthews] who would be speaking bad about Sundowns today?" Cardoso asked. "Tell me, lift one hand, who from you could lift and speak bad about Sundowns, no one. You would be praising me and saying, coach bravo, your guys fought well. Look, we just had also another match, a big match, also."

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The coach's defiant stance suggests he believes the squad is close to turning a corner, despite the mounting pressure from supporters who have become accustomed to relentless success.

Raising the bar at Chloorkop

While defending the overall play of his team, Cardoso was equally clear that individual and collective standards must improve if they are to reclaim their spot at the top. He emphasised that being a 'big team' requires a level of consistency and mental fortitude that has perhaps been lacking during the crucial moments of the current campaign. This includes making the right choices both on and off the pitch.

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"Details define the matches it’s like that," Cardoso added. "So big matches, big teams, big encounters, big competitions, obviously we need also to make it fall for our side. But to make it happen, we need to compete at the highest level. We need to raise the level. We need to push each other. We need to obviously make the best selections, but also the players need to show the best level and the best compromise, and to keep stuck on the intention to be better day by day."

He dismissed critics of the team's style of play with a stinging final remark. "Who can say that Sundowns played bad, no way. Just people that don’t understand football can speak about that or guys that were never coaches for sure," he concluded firmly.