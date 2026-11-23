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The Tshwane giants have been rocked by news that star striker Brayan Leon faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Colombian forward, who has become a key figure in the Masandawana attack, faces an extended period of rehabilitation following a significant injury setback.

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'Brayan absent for several months'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has delivered a grim update regarding the fitness of Brayan Leon, confirming that the forward will be unavailable for a significant portion of the current campaign. The striker suffered a serious injury during the club's recent CAF Super Cup clash against USM Alger and was forced off the pitch prematurely.

The Portuguese tactician explained that the medical assessment of the injury was far more severe than initially feared, leaving the Chloorkop-based side without one of their primary offensive weapons.

“You know that we lost Brayan,” Cardoso explained to SABC Sports. The coach detailed the medical diagnosis that led to the player's immediate removal from first-team duties for the foreseeable future.

“Brayan will absent for several months. I had a total rupture from the doctor, so four months minimum Brayan Leon out of the team. He had to overcome surgery and then we have Iqraam,” the Sundowns coach added.

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Managing the squad without Leon

The injury news broke just as Sundowns were preparing for a high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs. Cardoso must now find a way to maintain the team's high-scoring standards without the Colombian.

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The responsibility of leading the line is expected to fall on Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba.

“Iqraam has played on the national team. He came from a travel two matches in not a short term of time. So just managing it’s a hard and intense match for sure. Iqraam is ready to help us,” Cardoso said when outlining his contingency plans for the attacking department.

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The coach expressed total confidence in his remaining options to step up during Leon's absence. He concluded his assessment by stating: “We trust him so much, but also we trust Lebo to bring the energy to start, and then we manage the game from there. So just trust nothing more.”