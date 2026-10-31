Miguel Cardoso backs Mamelodi Sundowns strikers to bounce back against Durban City - 'It’s not a lie...'

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The Brazilians head coach has delivered a candid assessment of his attacking department as the Pretoria side prepare to face Durban City. Despite recent struggles in front of goal, the Portuguese tactician remains confident that his strikers will rediscover their clinical edge at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

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Cardoso demands clinical edge from Leon and Rayners

Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso is preparing his squad for a pivotal clash against Durban City this Saturday night, with a clear focus on revitalising a frontline that has appeared uncharacteristically blunt.

The statistical drop-off from the club's leading marksmen has been a talking point among the Masandawana faithful. Brayan Leon has managed a modest return of just three goals and one assist across 13 appearances in all competitions this term, a sharp decline from his prolific form last season where he netted 15 times in 26 games. Similarly, Iqraam Rayners has found the net four times in 10 matches, falling short of the heights he reached during the previous campaign when he contributed 16 goals. This dip in efficiency was evident during a frustrating 1-1 continental draw with Wiliete and a narrow 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16.

Addressing the media ahead of the weekend fixture, Cardoso did not shy away from the criticism directed at his attackers. “I agree with you, it’s not a lie that our strikers are a little bit off the mark,” the coach told IOL. “But I must remind you that in the last league match, when Iqraam played against Richards Bay, he scored twice. Iqraam didn’t score against Gallants, but he’s a player that consistently scores. León will for sure find the right mindset and stability to play without pressure. A player that plays with pressure doesn't have to score, but fight a lot.”

Ndlovu emergence provides welcome selection headache

While the established stars search for rhythm, Siyanda Ndlovu has begun to make his mark following his move from Golden Arrows.

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Cardoso has high hopes for Ndlovu but insists that the player must improve the defensive side of his game to become a complete asset for the Tshwane giants. The manager noted that the team often has to provide extra cover when the attacker makes tactical errors, emphasizing that the collective spirit of the squad is what keeps them balanced during this transitional phase. For Cardoso, the priority is to maximize Ndlovu's natural creative abilities while simultaneously hammering home the discipline required to play for a club with Sundowns' lofty aspirations and high defensive standards.

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“Siyanda is a player that can create a lot of possibilities in the match, but there are obviously a lot of things that he needs to improve in his game – defensively he still struggles,” Cardoso explained to the media. “But we have to extract the best that he has and help him get better. Inside the pitch, when he misses here and there, the team still needs to cover for him. That’s the spirit. He wants to do more, so it’s just a matter of him getting the spirit. So, it’s just those sorts of behaviours.”

Qatar trip viewed as vital tactical window

The upcoming schedule offers little respite for Sundowns, but Cardoso is already looking toward a future break in the calendar as a chance to refine his squad's tactical nuances. An upcoming trip to Qatar is being viewed by the coaching staff as an essential period for individual player development. With the relentless pace of the domestic season, the opportunity to step away from competitive fixtures and focus solely on training ground drills is seen as the perfect remedy for the minor technical flaws currently affecting the team’s overall fluidity.

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Cardoso admitted that the current fixture congestion makes it difficult to implement major changes on the training field, meaning the players must learn on the job during high-stakes matches.

“Unfortunately, we’ll only have time to train in one month when we return from Qatar,” the coach concluded. “Most importantly, we'll have time to teach him things when we come back from Qatar. We’ll teach him individual tactics then.” Until that period of intense instruction arrives, Cardoso will be relying on the natural talent and resilience of his squad to navigate the challenges posed by Durban City and maintain their lead at the top of the standings. The Brazilians remain the team to beat, but they know that clinical finishing will be the key to turning narrow wins into convincing statements of intent.