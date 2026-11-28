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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is facing a defining period in his tenure following a string of high-profile tournament exits that have tested the patience of the club's faithful. Despite the growing noise surrounding his position, a former Masandawana defender has come forward to offer a staunch defence of the Portuguese manager.

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Pressure mounts following Carling Knockout exit

The atmosphere at Mamelodi Sundowns has become increasingly tense following a difficult run of results that culminated in a painful departure from the Carling Knockout. A capacity crowd at Loftus Versfeld witnessed the Tshwane giants fall to a 2-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs after extra time, a result that has left supporters questioning the direction of the team under Miguel Cardoso.

For a club synonymous with silverware and dominance, the recent drought in knockout competitions has placed the spotlight firmly on the dugout. Cardoso, who arrived with a pedigree established at Esperance, is now navigating the most turbulent chapter of his career in South Africa. Vocal sections of the Yellow Nation have expressed their dissatisfaction, leading to intense speculation regarding whether the club’s hierarchy will maintain their faith in the tactical setup.

Cardoso himself has acknowledged the gravity of the situation but remains resolute in his belief that the process will yield results. He has pointed toward the thin margins that often decide cup ties, citing a series of squandered opportunities and the fatigue associated with a heavy schedule as contributing factors.

Hilton Jordaan calls for patience and calm

Former Sundowns defender Hilton Jordaan has weighed in on the debate, suggesting that the calls for Cardoso’s dismissal are premature and do not align with the club's traditional management style. Jordaan believes that while the strain is visible, the foundation for success remains intact. The former star noted that expectations at Chloorkop are perpetually at their peak, meaning any exit from a major tournament is magnified. However, he maintains that the stability of the club will be the deciding factor in how the board handles the current dip in form.

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"It is obvious for everyone to see that Cardoso is feeling the pressure right now," Jordaan told KickOff. "At a club like Sundowns, expectations are always sky-high, and crashing out of two major tournaments – especially losing a semi-final to Chiefs – is never going to sit well with the supporters. You can see the strain on him on the touchline and in his interviews. Having to rebuild parts of the squad while trying to maintain the standard set over the last decade is not an easy job."

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The ex-defender highlighted the specific challenges of managing a squad that is heavily involved in international duties. He pointed out that physical and mental exhaustion is a genuine hurdle for the players, many of whom are staples for their respective national teams. This exhaustion can often lead to the lapses in concentration that prove fatal in knockout football. By focusing on these underlying causes rather than just the final scores, Jordaan argues that a more nuanced understanding of the team's current predicament emerges, one that justifies keeping the manager in place for the long term.

League dominance remains the priority

Despite the domestic and continental cup failures, Sundowns remain a formidable force in the Betway Premiership, and this domestic strength is why Jordaan is confident that Cardoso will remain in his post. The former defender insists that the quality and depth of the current squad are sufficient to secure another league title, which would effectively silence the critics. According to Jordaan, the club's leadership is known for its composure and is unlikely to make a reactive decision based solely on recent knockout results while the league campaign remains so promising.

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"Despite all the noise and frustration from the outside, I firmly believe the club will keep him. Sundowns are not a team that panics easily, and when you look at the bigger picture, they still have the quality and depth to win the league this season. Once they reclaim the Premiership title, a lot of this pressure will disappear. Fatigue is a problem. Remember, most of their players also carry the national team," he added.

The road ahead for Cardoso involves a singular focus on the league, where consistency is the ultimate currency. With the CAF Champions League and Carling Knockout no longer on the agenda, the pressure to deliver the domestic crown has become non-negotiable. If Sundowns can maintain their rhythm in the Premiership and fend off challengers, the narrative surrounding Cardoso’s leadership could shift from crisis to redemption.