Migne: Marumo Gallants knew how to tackle Orlando Pirates

The French tactician explains how they easily handled the Buccaneers for the 0-0 result at Peter Mokaba Stadium

Marumo Gallants coach Sebastian Migne has revealed how they easily managed to contain Orlando Pirates during their Premier Soccer League fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers failed to register their first win of the season after being held to a 0-0 draw and the result came after their 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch FC in their season opener.

The French tactician has said he knew the kind of game to expect from Pirates having studied them during their opening fixture and believes they were unlucky to have missed out on maximum points.

What did Migne say?

“I am happy, I am proud of my players. They gave me some good answers. The team spirit and tactically we were good. I think we created some trouble for Pirates. We were unlucky as well because we hit the crossbar,” Migne told SuperSport TV.

“We had a good study of Pirates. We are strong defensively and compact. We took the example of Stellenbosch against them. Now we need to try and develop an attractive football. But we need to keep a good balance.”

The former Kenya coach further revealed his plans to sign more players before the transfer windows ends.

“It was better than last week; we corrected some things on defensive set-pieces. I have a lot of hope for the future,” Migne continued.

“If you don’t have a full squad in continental competition [Caf Confederation Cup], it will not be easy to travel and we will lose some players. Try to help me to convince my board to add some players. Not only players but good players.”

Ncikazi not a happy man

In a previous interview, Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi admitted he was disappointed with his charges' decision-making in the final third and called on them to show more ruthlessness moving forward.

"Disappointed with the result. When you look at the match and see how the opponent played they were playing with a low block," Ncikazi said. "At the beginning of the season, you still have to get the rhythm as a team.

"Trying to fix certain things. But I never thought they would play that low. It suited their game," he added. "If we're going to win matches we need to be more ruthless. We're not going to create lots of chances when a team plays like that."

Ncikazi, who is currently in charge of Bucs along with Fadlu Davids, continued: "First half we had a few half chances and a chance we did not take. I thought we would take a few from set plays, but the delivery was not in the right place but it's a work in progress," he said.

"I'm disappointed but I see the improvement a bit and the confidence in the team and how they circulate and protect the ball, but the result is not what we expected.

"Based on how the opponents were playing we had to try and pause a bit. We changed the formation that we started with and changed the personnel on top.

"I thought the changes had the effect but sometimes we lost the ball in areas where we need to be patient. Maybe the wrong pass, the wrong decision, the timing is not right in the final third," he added. "Maybe with time we will improve but like I said there is progress. There is confidence which is important to win."