Migne: Mandela was our leader but Kenya will find a solution in the Afcon

Harambee Stars will appear at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time since 2004 and they will hope to progress into the knockout stage

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has stated that he was satisfied with everyone in his camp before he reduced his list to 23 players for the Afcon.

Anthony Akumu, Cliffton Miheso, injured Brian Mandela and Christopher Mbamba are the players who failed to make the final cut.

"I was satisfied with all of them but in the end, I had to make a choice and remain with 23 players. We had to cancel some of them and cancel some smiles as we tried to find a good balance. We also had to take into account the injury of Mandela as it was a surprise for him and us also," Migne told reporters in .

"Mandela was one of the key players for us as he was a leader of this team but we can not give up, we have to find a solution. But that also can give a chance maybe to Bernard Ochieng to participate in this Afcon."

The French tactician also explained the need for his players to remain intact in .

"It will be very important not to concede goals. We also need to understand that good defence starts with the striker as a good team always tries to remain compact. We also need confidence and until now it is not bad and we need to keep the same mentality."

Migne confirmed that Joseph Okumu will start against DR Congo in the second friendly for Harambee Stars on June 15.

"It will be important to assess Okumu and for that reason, he will start against DR Congo. For Joash Onyango, he has already shown us that he can play at this level but had surrendered his position to Musa Mohamed and Mandela so the question is; is he ready to reclaim his position now?"

will leave for on June 19 and will play , and in the group stage of the competition.