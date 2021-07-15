Migne: Former Kenya head coach replaces Kerr at Marumo Gallants

The French coach will take over the reins at Thohoyandou after his predecessor turned down a new contract offer

Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants have confirmed the appointment of Sebastien Migne as the new head coach.



Former Kenya and Equatorial Guinea tactician has replaced Dylan Kerr, who turned down a contract renewal offer from the Thohoyandou club. The French coach will be assisted at Marumo Gallants - formerly Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila - by Jean-Francois Losciuto.



Marumo Gallants FC are happy to announce the appointment of its new coach, Sebastien Bernard Henri Clement Migne," the club announced on Thursday.



"The 48-year-old French national had a stint as a coach for Equatorial Guinea and the Kenyan national team respectively. He also worked as manager for the Republic of Congo’s national team.



"Migne, arrived in Polokwane along with new Belgian assistant coach Jean-Francois Losciuto. The 49-year-old, Losciuto has worked in various African countries, including Equatorial Guinea [Future Kings and Egypt [Tala ea El Geish Sporting Club]. He also coached Black Leopards and Richards Bay FC in South Africa. Both Migne and Losciuto hold Uefa qualifications and are excited about being part of the Gallants."





The outfit also announced Harris Chueu to the club - who has worked at Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Supersport United before - has been appointed as the team’s new technical director.

Strengthened playing unit

Apart from appointing a new technical bench, the playing unit has been strengthened with the arrival of the 27-year-old Muhammad Zaid Patel who played for Spanish club Loja CD FC, Zimbabwean-born Learnmore Muyambo, who featured for Harare City FC and Joreon Lombe Lumu from the Netherlands.



Abram Sello - the club's chairman - has welcomed the appointed individuals and expressed hope that their arrival will usher in a new era at Marumo Gallant.



"It is an exciting time for us as a team to bring in such experienced individuals. We will be able to participate confidently in the PSL and the Caf Championship. I would also like to thank my technical management for working hard in the last few weeks to identify such good talent," says Sello.



"We believe through his guidance we will be in a position to achieve our goals. Last season was not an easy ride as we were among the teams fighting relegation, but we survived and also won the Nedbank Cup."



When Migne was appointed as Harambee Stars coach, he managed to help Kenya qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but left in August 2019 when he failed to qualify for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship.