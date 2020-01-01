Migchelsen: Van Wyk mourns former Banyana Banyana assistant coach

The South Africa international has paid tribute to the 49-year-old Dutch lady after receiving news of her passing on Wednesday morning

international Janine Van Wyk has expressed her deepest sorrow at the death of former Banyana Banyana assistant coach Liesbeth Migchelsen.

The football world was thrown into mourning following the death of the Dutch coach from cancer at the age of 49 in the on Wednesday morning.

Migchelsen, who earned 95 caps for the Netherlands during an international career of nearly 20 years, had a coaching stint with South Africa, as she assisted Vera Pauw at the 2016 Olympic Games.

The demise of the former Dutch international shook many and the former Houston Dash and Fortuna Hjorring defender, who captained South Africa to the Rio 2016 event, took to social media to mourn her passing.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former technical staff member to Vera Pauw during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Liesbeth “Lizz” Migchelsen," Van Wyk wrote on her Instagram account.

"Although our paths crossed only for a short while, I had learned so much from her & her detailed analysis of the game. RIP Lizz."

Migchelsen had a glittering international career and was a regular in the Dutch team from 1990 to 2008.

She also previously handled the Australian club Canberra United for two years and guided the team to the Westfield W-League premier's plate in her first season in charge in 2013.

The following season, Migchelsen coached United to the Championship, defeating Perth Glory 3-1 away from home to claim the W-League crown for the second time in their history.

She was also the chief analyst and scout for the women's national team at the Fifa Women's World Cup in last year.