Middendorp won't bring out calculators as yet despite Kaizer Chiefs edging closer to PSL title

Amakhosi have 27 points to play for this season but the German mentor isn't ready to reveal the number of points his team will be targeting

Ernst Middendorp says while the league title has been in ' hands for months now, he will not suddenly panic and start taking out calculators to determine the number of points he needs to lift the coveted trophy.

Amakhosi are sitting comfortably at the summit of the league standings, seven points ahead of second-placed with nine games to go.

However, Middendorp is refusing to get carried away despite Chiefs closing in on their first league title since 2015.

"It has been in our hands for the past seven months," Middendorp told reporters after being asked if he thinks the title was in Chiefs' hands after bagging three crucial points away to .

"But I'm not sitting and starting to be a mathematician now and doing the science. I could do it. I'm a little bit educated but it doesn't bring you anything."

The Soweto giants take on this weekend and a win at FNB Stadium will see them surpass the 50-point mark.

Middendorp expects the remaining matches of the season to be tougher but he feels the good thing is that all the teams behind Chiefs still have to play each other.

"We prepare for the next game against AmaZulu here at FNB Stadium, and I think the good thing is that they [title challengers] all play each other; we play Wits twice, Sundowns play Pirates, Wits play Sundowns, etc," concluded Middendorp.

"So, that doesn't make it easier but probably even more difficult, and there, we have to put the same attitude, character, and effort into a basket of performance that you want."