Middendorp to give Kaizer Chiefs' fringe players chance to impress against Mamelodi Sundowns

The accomplished tactician has disclosed Bafana Bafana right-back Mphahlele is making steady progress

head coach Ernst Middendorp has provided an injury update ahead of the Fifa international break.

The German tactician revealed an injured quartet of Samir Nurkovic, George Maluleka, Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko will make their return during this period.

While Ramahlwe Mphahlele is also close to making his return having struggled with injuries this year.

“We are looking at this period to have the players recovering from injuries,” Middendorp told the club's official website.

“Players like Samir Nurkovic, George Maluleka, Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko will be back soon.

"And I’m glad Ramahlwe Mphahlele is making steady progress as well. He is now playing as an extra man in training which is a good sign – he is close to making a come–back.

Chiefs will be involved in two friendly matches against and Bloemfontein during the break.

Middendorp revealed fringe players will be given a chance to impress the Amakhosi technical team.

“We will use the upcoming friendly matches in the Shell Helix Ultra and Macufe Cups to get the other players who have not gotten the nod yet up to speed,” he added.

“The players will want to use these friendly matches to demonstrate their readiness to be in the line–up.”

The Soweto giants are scheduled to face Sundowns in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday, October 12.

They will then take on Celtic in the Macufe Cup at Free State Stadium on Sunday, October 13.