Middendorp rubbishes talk of Kaizer Chiefs title collapse

The 61-year-old mentor doesn't think the Soweto giants are bottling the title race, suggesting the league is still far from being over

head coach Ernst Middendorp has dismissed talk that his charges are slowly letting the league title slip through their fingers.

The Glamour Boys suffered their third league defeat of the campaign at the hands of this past weekend, and Middendorp was asked if his team is starting to choke going into the final stages of the season.

Middendorp's men are now six points in front of second-placed and seven ahead of who both had to work hard to get back into the title race.

"Are we really dreaming? I said it in November, nothing is coming to an end. I said in January and I said it in February too," Middendorp told reporters.

The German mentor also believes their defeat to Maritzburg United doesn't mean the end of the title race, saying the next 10 games will decide who lifts the trophy in May.

He said Chiefs will put the result behind them and focus on doing well against in the Nedbank Cup.

"That will be a final situation where the championship will come into the final race of 10 games, and it will not be decided today or in two or three weeks," continued Middendorp.

"We have a fantastic game in front of us next; a Cup game to go all out for, and games are coming thick and fast. So, it is not a situation where we should go and dream and finalise everything in March or February – that’s not soccer.

"Football game is funny stuff sometimes, and be strong in your approach, perform, put yourself into it and do your best, and that’s what we will do."