Middendorp refers questions around Khune to Kaizer Chiefs' management

The 61-year-old has had to defend the selection of Akpeyi ahead of the club's captain this season and he's now asked the media to talk to his bosses

Ernst Middendorp has referred questions around Itumeleng Khune's continued exclusion from matchday squads to the management.

Khune, 33, has been a noticeable absentee for Amakhosi since the resumption of the season as Middendorp has stuck to his guns by using Daniel Akpeyi as his preferred first-choice this season.

Bruce Bvuma has sat on the bench thus far, and Middendorp isn't prepared to reveal more on his reasons for keeping Khune away from the team.

"I think, regarding Itu, if you need a little bit more in terms of details, I refer you to the management of Kaizer Chiefs. Probably, they will give a little bit more information," said Middendorp as quoted by City Press.

Middendorp, however, confirmed that Khune was training with his teammates, saying they continue to monitor his progress.

He revealed that from the technical team's point of view, there is something missing in Khune's game, and that's all he was prepared to say.

"Itu is in training. We have a very clear identification of our current situation, how far he is to go in competition and to be prepared for selection."

"At the moment, what we have seen as a technical team, there is something missing - that's all I can say," added Middendorp.

The Ventersdorp-born shot-stopper has featured sparingly for the Glamour Boys this season with just two league appearances under his belt.

Middendorp previously said he would use Khune in the Nedbank Cup but Amakhosi crashed out in the Last 16, losing on penalties to and that proved to be the goalkeeper's last game before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just a few days ago, Middendorp reiterated that Chiefs will finish the season with Akpeyi as their No.1, subsequently closing the door on Khune's possible return in the remaining four matches of the season.

Akpeyi was instrumental in Amakhosi maintaining their position at the top of the log this season but he has come under scrutiny again after conceding seven goals in four matches since the restart of the season.

In the process, the Naturena-based outfit has managed just one win, losing once and drawing the other two matches.