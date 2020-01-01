Middendorp: Not fair to judge Akumu's impact at Kaizer Chiefs this early

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Amakhosi about a month ago and his coach understands it will take time for him to get used to how the team plays

coach Ernst Middendorp has defended the selection of Anthony Akumu against .

The international was handed his first start for the Glamour Boys this past weekend but Middendorp substituted him after the first 45 minutes.

The German mentor said it would be unfair to give an assessment of how Akumu fared, saying he understands it will take time for him to settle in at Naturena.

"It's very difficult for him and for all of us. He comes in without pre-season or anything and we tried to give him the first start," Middendorp told the media.

Middendorp said Akumu still needs to understand how the team plays before he can fully assess what he can offer Chiefs going forward.

"It was difficult and it’s not fair assessing [him] at the moment. The understanding with his teammates is of course not there, and not really knowing which direction we wanted to see out of his position but there’s nothing to assess after only 45 minutes, it’s definitely not fair," added Middendorp.

Akumu joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer during the January transfer window. This was soon after parting ways with Zesco United.