Middendorp: No time for prima donnas at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Arminia Bielefield coach called on the Amakhosi players to be ready to die on the pitch during the 2019/20 PSL season

coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed his side will adopt a competitive and aggressive mentality ahead of the new campaign.

The Soweto giants are set to open their 209/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign against at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi are under pressure after losing 2-0 to their arch-rivals in the 2019 CBL Cup over the weekend, and Middendorp urged his troops to employ a combative mentality after they were brushed aside in the Soweto Derby.

“We are on our way of preparing ourselves to be more competitive, it’s not just about being aggressive. The other coach (Owen Da Gama) mentioned it, this is a man’s sport. Let’s be men,” Middendorp told the media.

“What we need is a competitive and aggressive mentality. You can’t in this day and age, it probably happened 15-20 years ago, where you do your shoe-shine stuff.

“This isn’t the soccer that’s played anymore. We experienced that, if teams are coming at you and you aren’t prepared to be a man then you will suffer."

Chiefs have completed four seasons without any silverware and they will be under pressure to start their campaign with a victory.

They finished outside the top eight in the league last season, which means they will also miss out on the 2019 MTN8 Cup.

“You play somewhere in a club, it doesn’t matter where. Let’s say KwaZulu-Natal and you are the hottest chick in the team,” expressed the coach.

“You get a contract here and think you are in paradise. You think you have achieved what you want. Everybody loves you, and then you forget about the hard work."