Middendorp made some good signings - Hunt praises Kaizer Chiefs coach

The Students coach has expressed admiration for the brand of football played by the Soweto giants under the German

coach Gavin Hunt says his counterpart Ernst Middendorp deserves credit for the way his team plays and his experience, which has steered Amakhosi to the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

If the season is resumed, log leaders Chiefs could win their first league title since 2015 although they face stern competition from second-placed who are four points behind and have played a game less.

Chiefs are left with eight matches to complete the season.

Noting the way Middendorp has improvised his full-backs to play as wingers and the team's unsophisticated brand of football, Hunt says that Chiefs are a bit exceptional in their type of play.

“I think they made one or two good signings. And I think what they’ve done well this year at Chiefs is found a way to play with the players that he [Middendorp] has got‚” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

“They do play a little bit differently to most teams in – the way that the team is set up. And that’s all credit to Ernst and his coaching staff.

"That’s experience. And he’s got that experience. I mean he’s been around for ages‚ and he knows what to do and not to do‚ and he’s proved again this year he knows what’s happening.

“To play with those two strikers [Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro] up-front the way he does – obviously it’s what he’s got.

"I’m sure he’d want to play with wingers‚ which he doesn’t have so he uses the full-backs.

“I know they’ve been criticised for the style‚ but I haven’t even looked at that.

"I just look at the points‚ and say right now they’re doing well and they’re the team to catch.

"If you look at the old Kaizer Chiefs teams‚ do they have that same swagger and same guile? No they don’t.

“When Stuart [Baxter] was there he won the league playing counterattack football. And fair play – he’s won trophies‚ you can’t take it away from them.”

Chiefs are the highest-scoring team this league campaign so far with 40 goals, a tally managed by Sundowns the whole of last season.

Three of Chiefs' forwards Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama, share 24 league goals among themselves.

“Everybody wants to play like or . But you’ve got to have the players to do that," Hunt said.

“The bottom line is you’ve got to find a way to get the best out of what you’ve got.

“You’ve got to give Ernst and his team credit this season for where they are. "How they’ve got there – the first games where the goals were disallowed and the referees – that’s gone.”

Nurkovic, who is the club's top scorer with 11 goals, is arguably Middendorp's biggest signing for the season.