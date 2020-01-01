Middendorp looking to ensure Kaizer Chiefs' Kambole comes out of pandemic firing on all cylinders

The 61-year-old tactician has revealed how Amakhosi have managed to maintain their pursuit for the coveted trophy

head coach Ernst Middendorp is eager to ensure Lazarous Kambole hits the ground running when the resumes.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of the PSL season since March 2020 and the teams are unable to train due to the current lockdown.

Amakhosi are currently on top of the league standings as they look to end their five-year trophy drought.

Having returned to the Naturena-based giants for his second spell with the club in December 2018, Middendorp attributes their title pursuit to behind the scenes work.

“The players are at the centre of the methods we are applying. And we ask for feedback, from the experienced and the young players alike,” Middendorp told the club’s official website.

“For example, Willard Katsande got injured at some stage and one option was to replace him with Njabulo Blom. However, he was recovering from injury and therefore not available.

“We discussed it and together we looked at various options available – this is different from ‘tell and tell’ on how it should be done."

Much was expected from Kambole when he arrived at Amakhosi last June after playing an instrumental role in helping Zesco United clinch the Zambian and Absa Cup last season.

The Lusaka-born player also scored a hat-trick in five minutes in a Caf match against Eswatini giants Mbabane Swallows two years ago and it was later confirmed as the fastest recorded in the history of the continental tournament.

However, Kambole has failed to live up to expectations at Chiefs thus far and Middendorp is keen to help Zambia international hit form and score goals for the team.

“For example, we all know what a good player Lazarous Kambole is and we are working hard to have him show his full potential," he added.

“What is important now is that we all want to become better. That is the understanding of the team and everybody is making a contribution to achieve that.”

The 26-year-old player has made 12 appearances across all competitions and he is yet to find the back of the net for Amakhosi.