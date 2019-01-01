Middendorp laments Kaizer Chiefs’ poor finishing against Maritzburg United

The Amakhosi boss was unhappy with their failure to convert but Tinkler felt they deserved a win at home

In the wake of their 1-1 draw against in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Sunday afternoon, coach Ernst Middendorp was left to rue their missed chances.

The German tactician also confirmed that they will not take a long break ahead of the Christmas recess, saying they will have to come back and prepare for their next match in January 2020.

Chiefs remain at the summit of the table with 35 points from 15 matches and will now prepare to face off against on Wednesday, January 8 at FNB Stadium.

“I think we had a very good start, 20-25 minutes and we deserved to be 1-0 up, we must have scored the second one with a chance from George Maluleka,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“I don’t know but we should have made it 2-0, but we conceded and we provided the opponent with an opportunity to come back into the game.

“We lost in the remaining game time, the connection, the structure and absolutely, in the end, we won a point.

“We have to look clear into it, this is not unusual, sometimes you watch players and they work well in a week preparing a game like this but making mistakes.

“Experienced players, then you definitely ask yourself what is happening…what’s going on but good. These things happen and we take the point. It’s a good structure to build on in 2020.

“We are taking a short break, for three days and we start again on the 27th to prepare for our game."

On the other hand, his counterpart Eric Tinkler was pleased with their display but believes they should have won the match after creating a number of chances.

“I thought we were a bit cagey in the first 20 minutes because I told the players the first 20 will be very important in this game,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.

“We were looking to play long balls and we were just trying to hit the two strikers, then the pressure started to mount on us. Through individual mistakes, unfortunately, we lost the ball and they scored – but the boys responded very well.

Article continues below

“It was only after that when we started to play. We started to recognize there is space as much as they were playing (Siyabonga) Ngezana and (Yagan) Sasman wide, there were places for us to play in wide areas and combine.

“I thought in the last 15-20 minutes we dominated, I thought the whole second half, yes they caught us once or twice on a counter but I thought we put them under pressure. We deserved better but we will take the point.”