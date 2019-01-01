Kaizer Chiefs fully deserved victory over Cape Town City - Middendorp

The experienced tactician has explained his decision to introduce Amakhosi's super-sub Baccus after the half-time break

head coach Ernst Middendorp believes his side deserved their win over on Tuesday night.

The Soweto giants came back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Citizens in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match, which was played at Newlands Stadium.

Kermit Erasmus opened the scoring for City, but two late goals from Daniel Cardoso and Kearyn Baccus helped Chiefs clinch their third league win of the season.

Middendorp was pleased with how his charges performed since they were coming off a hard-fought draw with SuperSport United on Saturday.

"We are happy to win the three points. I think it was a difficult start for us," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"Coming out of an intense game on Saturday and you could see at the beginning we didn't really find a way into the game.

"In the end, hopefully, nobody has another opinion, but it was a fully deserved three points for us.

"We had a bit of an issue in terms of receiving possession from the back. We started to hit the ball long and we did not really have movement off the ball."

The German tactician decided to make a change during the half-time break as striker Lazarous Kambole was replaced by midfielder Baccus.

Middendorp revealed he made the change due to tactical reasons and Baccus, who joined the Soweto giants last month, went on to score the winning goal.

"It was not working as it should be. We brought Kearyn on, a good passer and receiver of the ball into this position and I think then we moved up a gear," he added.

"He was also available, not only because he scored the goal but that he brings a certain quality to the team."

The victory saw Amakhosi maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season and they are now four points clear at the top of the league standings.

Chiefs will now take on in a league match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, September 14.