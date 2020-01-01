Middendorp: Kaizer Chiefs coach survives the chop... for now

The well-travelled manager is breathing a sigh of relief after Tuesday's meeting between the club bosses, the technical team and the players

head coach Ernst Middendorp will keep his job, at least for now, following Tuesday's meeting with both the players and the management.

The Amakhosi hierarchy summoned the technical team and the players to an urgent meeting, three days after the team's failure to win the league.

Now, according to a source within the Chiefs camp, very little was said about Middendorp and his future as the management reflected on the previous campaign and spoke about the season ahead.

"Nothing much was said about the coach and his future in the meeting," the source told Goal.

"It was more of a reflection on the previous season and then they spoke about next season and so on.

"So, the coach is staying for now. Maybe the management will take the decision to fire him on their own without involving the players but we will see."

Goal understands that Middendorp's future is hanging in the balance after his failure to help Chiefs hang on to the top spot and clinch the 2019-20 title.

Furthermore, Amakhosi have been in secret talks with former coach Gavin Hunt over the possibility of taking over from Middendorp.

This despite Middendorp still having a year left on his contract with the Naturena-based outfit.

Should they decided to show him the exit door as expected, Amakhosi will have to reach a settlement with the 61-year-old mentor, and this should be discussed sooner rather than later as the 2020-21 PSL season is just a month from getting underway.

As Goal exclusively reported on Monday, Hunt is prepared to replace Middendorp ahead of next season - especially now that he's not attached to any team and has negotiated his package with the new Wits owners.

Hunt had offers from several PSL clubs and abroad but this publication understands that he's made up his mind about staying in the PSL, with Amakhosi his preferred destination.

Amakhosi have a big season ahead of themselves with all domestic competitions awaiting them as well as the Caf - their first campaign since winning the league with Stuart Baxter in the 2014-15 season.