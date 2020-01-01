Middendorp is following in the footsteps of Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs - Khuse

The 56-year-old is happy the current Amakhosi coach is making time to follow players from the club's academies in an attempt to promote them

legend Donald 'Ace' Khuse is pleased the work they do as academy coaches hasn't gone unnoticed by first-team coaches.

Khuse was referring to the number of Amakhosi players who were in David Notoane's preliminary squad for the now-postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Chiefs had five players in the squad in Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Reeve Frosler, Njabulo Blom and Siyabonga Ngezana.

Khuse said this was a major improvement from the 2016 Olympic Games where Chiefs only sent two overage players in Eric Mathoho and Itumeleng Khune.

"Although I would not say this was discussed but, in reality, it was a disgrace for Chiefs only to be represented by players who were over the age of 23 [at the 2016 Olympics]. A big team like Chiefs should always have players at big tournaments," Khuse told Isolezwe.

The 56-year-old mentor emphasised the importance of having younger players come through from the development to the first team.

Khuse admitted the MDC has made a huge difference in giving players who are below the age of 21 an opportunity to showcase their talent and he feels Steve Komphela and Ernst Middendorp played a huge role in helping the majority of these players to make it to the Amakhosi first team.

"The growth of the first-team lies in the fact that our players face the world's big countries in football. When we move, young players to the national teams, it helps put the team on the map because of the players," said Khuse.

"The Diski Challenge has made a difference in giving our players the opportunity to play on a bigger stage but our coaches have also done their part in promoting these players to the first team, especially Steve [Komphela] who watched our players at SAB League. He also attended our training sessions and MDC games."

"Hence it was easy for him to promote players from the development to the first team.

"Middendorp also followed in Komphela's footsteps because we are still seeing players move from the development to the first team even now," concluded Khuse.