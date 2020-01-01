Middendorp hopes for swift Maluleka contract talks at Kaizer Chiefs

The 31-year-old midfielder is yet to renew his contract with the Soweto giants but his coach expects him to stay beyond June

coach Ernst Middendorp has spoken on the importance of retaining the services of George Maluleka beyond the end of the season.

Maluleka is in the final three months of his current deal with Amakhosi but the parties are yet to reach an agreement on a new deal the club tabled at the start of the year.

Asked how important was it to have players such as Maluleka and Willard Katsande in the team given their influential role in Chiefs' win over , Middendorp said: "As you can see, core players such as George Maluleka and Daniel Cardoso, you can be labelled a coach who doesn't know what to do very often.

"But it's very crucial for us to have this consistency. You can say, where is plan B or plan C or D or E as I have heard such stories but this is what you do when putting the core together - sticking to George and Lebogang [Manyama] even if you have games that aren't as big as the Soweto Derby. These are the crucial guys."

Middendorp sympathised with players who find themselves playing second fiddle to a few of his senior players, but explained all he wants is consistency in terms of his starting line-up.

And it is for this reason he hopes Maluleka renews his contract with Chiefs, describing him as very crucial for the club.

"I feel sorry for some players who have to wait a little bit at the moment but I think one of the most important parameters to how we are dealing with the season is that we have consistency in terms of our setup and core players," added Middendorp.

"For us, it is each and everybody.

"Therefore, I hope that George's contract is wrapped up as quickly as possible and get the final discussions done.

"He's very crucial for Kaizer Chiefs but not only him, a number of players."