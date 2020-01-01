Middendorp hints at Mphahlele return for Kaizer Chiefs against Highlands Park

Amakhosi will be missing some key players as they attempt to recover from frustrating last two matches that saw their PSL lead being trimmed

will be without striker Samir Nurkovic and defender Reeve Frosler when they face in Wednesday’s league clash at FNB Stadium.

It would be a crucial match for the Soweto giants who would be celebrating their 50th year of existence on the same night.

But more critically, the Soweto giants would be keen to breathe life into their waning league title chase after being held by and losing to SuperSport United in their last two games.

Having dropped five points in their last two matches, Chiefs are now just four points clear at the top ahead of chasing .

But their party on Wednesday could be spoiled by the absence of in-form striker Nurkovic who has scored five goals and contributed one assist in the last four games.

Full-back Frosler lasted 78 minutes before limping off the match against SuperSport and will also not be available on Wednesday and coach Ernst Middendorp hinted that Ramahlwe Mphahlele who has made one league appearance this season could start.

Compounding Chiefs’ woes would the absence of Khama Billiat who is nursing a hamstring injury as well as goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma who is also injured.

“We will look at reshuffling the team. With Frosler and Samir Nurkovic out on four bookings, we will make some changes. We have Ramahlwe Mphahlele on standby. As you saw on Saturday, Philani Zulu got an opportunity to play after doing well at training,” Middendorp told the Chiefs website.

While Chiefs have not won their last two matches, fifth-placed Highlands Park have registered victories in their last two games, making them a real threat to Chiefs.

Article continues below

“I have said it on several occasions that this is going to be a tough race,” said Middendorp.

“There will be many tricky games going into the final part of the season. For now, our focus is on the next match against Highlands Park.”

The Lions of the North are 12 points behind Chiefs after 16 league games.