Middendorp: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach dumps Swallows FC and resurfaces at SV Meppen

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has surprisingly left Swallows FC for SV Meppen.

Middendorp terminated his contract with Amaswaiswai

The South African tactician has returned to his country of birth

Swallows are scheduled to face Arrows next week

WHAT HAPPENED?: The veteran tactician has decided to terminate his three-year contract at Swallows where he was serving as the head coach since December last year.

Middendorp has returned to his country of birth, Germany where he has been appointed head coach by third tier side, Meppen.

SVM made the announcement on Tuesday evening and revealed that the 64-year-old has signed a short-term deal which will expire in June this year.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Ernst Middendorp will be the new head coach of third division team SV Meppen," a club statement read.

"He most recently coached Swallows FC (Johannesburg) in the South African Premier League.

"He canceled his contract there, which ran until the summer of 2026. Ernst Middendorp signed a contract with SVM until the end of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Middendorp's departure has come as a massive blow for Swallows as he was able to change the team's fortunes in the PSL after taking charge.

The former Maritzburg United coach guided the Beautiful Birds out of the relegation zone as he masterminded wins over Royal AM, Chippa United (twice) and Richards Bay.

He has coached several German clubs in the past including Arminia Bielefeld, Augsburg and VfL Bochum.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SWALLOWS?: Amaswaiswai are scheduled to take on Lamontville Golden Arrows on March 17 in a PSL encounter.

It is unclear who will be in charge of the Soweto giants following Middendorp's departure.