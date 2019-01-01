Middendorp explains why Kaizer Chiefs duo Katsande and Kambole have been dropped

The 60-year-old mentor has disclosed one of Amakhosi's strikers is struggling with fatigue six matches into the 2019/20 season

head coach Ernst Middendorp says Willard Katsande will have to wait patiently for his chance to play.

The Zimbabwean central midfielder has lost his place in Amakhosi's starting line-up lately with Kearyn Baccus playing ahead of him.

Middendorp has made it clear Katsande needs to be patient just like Itumeleng Khune, who had to wait for his chance to play after recovering from an injury.

“The team is functional and some players have to wait and be patient,” Middendorp told the media.

“Let’s look at certain players, they will have to wait and be patient sometimes. (Itumeleng) Khune was No. 2 for almost five weeks.

Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole has also lost his place in the team's starting line-up in recent times.

German tactician Middendorp revealed Kambole has shown signs of fatigue having joined Chiefs after helping Zesco United clinch the Zambian title in June 2019.

"Lazarous Kambole tried to get in (but showed signs of fatigue). We are aware of it," the former head coach continued.

"He didn’t have a break. He had a four-day rest and was into the pre-season, so he had a bit of a handicap.

"Give him time. There are other players that are still waiting for their chances.”

Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings when they take on FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.