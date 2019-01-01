Middendorp expects Khune to return in August for Kaizer Chiefs

As things stand, Middendorp has Bruce Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi as his possible starters ahead of next weekend's league opener against Highlands Park

head coach Ernst Middendorp says he doesn't know exactly how long Itumeleng Khune will be out for, but he expects him to return to action sometime in August.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been out for the past seven months with a shoulder injury, and while he was initially set to feature in Amakhosi's Carling Black Label Cup against , the medical team advised against fielding him.

According to Middendorp, the medical team is certain Khune will be available for selection next month, although he is not sure the exact date for his possible return.

"We have been very clear and the medical side confirmed that Itu will definitely be available for selection in August. We have to look in now how far from the training side we can bring him into the area he feels comfortable. We have to prepare," Middendorp told reporters.

"This is a decision an experienced goalkeeper at this level incorporation with goalkeeper coach, Lee Baxter... we have to decide and we have to find out whether it's in two weeks or three weeks. But he will definitely be available in August - I am quite sure," affirmed the German mentor.

Article continues below

Middendorp went further to say he has been impressed with Khune's contribution over the past four weeks of the team's pre-season.

And he hopes the lanky goalkeeper can return and reclaim his No.1 spot in the Amakhosi squad.

"He's been very impressive. I haven't seen it before an outstanding contribution during our camp. By the way, we worked hard from 8am to 7h30pm every day. There was no day off. On and off the field, I have seen an outstanding contribution from Itu Khune and I am very happy that he can be part of the team regularly very soon," concluded Middendorp.