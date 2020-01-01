Middendorp: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor officially appointed Maritzburg United coach

The experienced tactician is back in the PSL after a brief spell with St George and he is expected to revive the Team of Choice

have announced the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as their new head coach.

The German tactician was expected to join the Team of Choice after he resigned as the head coach of Ethiopian giants Saint George earlier this week.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has now confirmed that Middendorp as returned to the club for his fourth spell.

"Maritzburg United would like to announce the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as our head coach for what will be his fourth spell at the club," a club statement read.

Middendorp joined St George for a month after he was dismissed by at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Team of Choice coaching job became vacant after the club fired coach Eric Tinkler due to a poor run of results this term.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia lauded Middendorp as the perfect appointment with the team having lost their last six league matches.

"We extend a warm welcome home to Ernst and we look forward to renewing what has always been an amicable relationship," Kadodia said.

"At this point, after a tough start to the season, some stability is crucial. With Ernst knowing the club inside out, understanding the culture of the team.

"We are confident that he's the best man for the job and will be able to hit the ground running," he continued.

"We believe his temperament, his intricate knowledge of our club, and his vast experience over many years in the Premier Soccer League, is what the team needs right now.

"We trust that together with Ernst, everyone at the club will work hard and pull together in the same direction to get this season back on track."

The Team of Choice have been training under the watchful eye of Bafana Bafana legend Delron Buckley, who was appointed caretaker coach following Tinkler's departure on Monday.

The team's next match is against SuperSport United with the league encounter scheduled to be played on Friday at Harry Gwala Stadium in the KwaZulu-Natal capital city, Pietermaritzburg.