Middendorp: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach gets Swallows FC job

Swallows FC have appointed former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Ernst Middendorp as their new coach on a three-year deal.

Middendorp has resurfaced at Swallows

He replaces Dylan Kerr

Swallows become the seventh PSL club to be coached by the German

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dube Birds' search is over following Middendorp's appointment to replace Dylan Kerr who was sacked in September. Musa Nyatama was caretaker coach and it appears he will not be part of Middendorp's backroom staff.

The German was unemployed since June when he left Maritzburg United but has now resurfaced in Gauteng to take charge of the Soweto outfit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Middendorp faces the huge task of saving Swallows from relegation. They have been struggling this season and are 14th on the Premier Soccer League table with just two points more than basement side Maritzburg.

WHAT SWALLOWS SAID: “Swallows Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of coach Ernst Middendorp for 3 Seasons,” said Swallows in a statement. “Coach Middendorp comes with a wealth of experience and we believe he will be the right person to guide the club in the right direction.

“We thank coach Musa and the technical team, who steered the ship on an interim basis while the search was on for Head Coach.”

“We would like to welcome Coach Midderndorp to The Nest and wish him the best of luck.”

DID YOU KNOW? Swallows are the seventh PSL club to be coached by Middendorp after Chiefs, Maritzburg, Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United and Free State Stars. The German first arrived in the Premier Soccer League in July 2005 to take charge of Chiefs, before returning to Naturena for a second stint in 2018. He has coached Maritzburg in four spells.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIDDENDORP? Middendorp will now be preparing his new team to resume their fight against relegation with a trip to PSL surprise packages Richards Bay on December 31.