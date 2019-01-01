Middendorp downplays Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning PSL title

The Soweto giants appear to be running away with the league title following their 2-0 over the defending champions this past weekend

head coach Ernst Middendorp has refused to be drawn into a debate that his side is running away with the league title.

The Glamour Boys moved five points clear of second-placed following Sunday's 2-0 victory at Loftus Verveld Stadium.

Middendorp said he will not start celebrating as yet, adding that it's too early for Chiefs to start getting carried away.

"If you start celebrating you will have a big problem towards the end of the season‚ it is too early for that," Middendorp told the media.

According to the German mentor, the league standings could change in the next three games, especially if teams such as Sundowns and win their games.

"After three games all of a sudden it may look totally different on the log standings (when) teams like Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United or whoever are still in the race," he said.

Article continues below

Middendorp is also of the view that are still in the race despite their early struggles which have seen them win just once in their opening nine league games.

"I also believe a team like Cape Town City will be in the race if they win three to four games in a row," added Middendorp.

Amakhosi's next league game is against next week but before then, they take on arch-rivals in the Telkom Knockout Cup.