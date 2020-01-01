Middendorp dismisses sentiment Kaizer Chiefs’ strength lies in set-pieces

The German tactician has explained why the Glamour Boys resort to such tactics during their games

coach Ernst Middendorp has dismissed claims that his side's strength is on set-pieces.

Samir Nurkovic's header gave Chiefs the lead from a corner-kick against Black , but the hosts scored to ensure that the match ended in a 1-1 draw in a game over the weekend.

Middendorp admitted that they resort to set-pieces when they are facing defensive opponents.

"No, we score a lot of other goals but now for other goals you need a little bit like what is suitable for passing, and you have seen a lot from the first half [against Leoards] it doesn't work like you would like to," Middendorp told the media.

"But anyway it's okay, we have to accept it. Black Leopards is a member of the PSL and we have to travel here, and we have to compete here."

The experienced mentor also suggested that teams become more defensive at this stage of the season.

"I understand it's about top eight, it's about staying in the league, it's about competing for the championship," he continued.

"And it is a normal way if you come to the last 10 games you will see a lot of games where it's about passionate defending, where it's about minimising the mistakes, where it's about going to the maximum... but it's allowed.

"But it's good, that's the time now towards the end of the season middle of May. Each and everybody has to expect it and has to handle it."

Chiefs are set to travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium where they will take on Lamontville in a league clash on Saturday.