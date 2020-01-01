Middendorp demands Kaizer Chiefs forget Nedbank Cup exit as Soweto Derby beckons

Amakhosi are now left with the PSL title as their only chance of silverware this season

coach Ernst Middendorp has stressed on the need to quickly forget about last weekend’s Nedbank Cup exit and immediately focus on the Soweto Derby against on Saturday.

Middendorp’s men were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time last Saturday.

This leaves the Premier Soccer League ( ) title as their only remaining chance of finishing the season with a piece of silverware.

Fresh from the defeat by Highlands Park, log leaders Chiefs face in-form Pirates who arrive at FNB stadium on the backdrop of six straight league wins.

Pirates’ run could worry Middendorp who has asked his charges to immediately put behind the Highlands Park loss ahead of the crucial derby showdown.

“The next game is important and we need to concentrate on that as quickly as possible,” said Middendorp as per IOL.

“I don’t know [whether the Soweto Derby is the perfect timing to bounce back]. I’m not of that concept but we know that on Saturday, it will be a game where there will be a huge attendance and results that will be at stake.”

Six points separate Chiefs and Pirates although the latter has played a match more.