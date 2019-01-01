Middendorp demands improvement from high-flying Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants are set to conclude their 2019 league program with a visit to Maritzburg United

coach Ernst Middendorp has lauded his players for their fine Premier Soccer League ( ) run, but has also demanded improvement from his already in-form side.

Middendorp and his men finish up their 2019 league program on Sunday against Martizburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Enjoying a 10-points lead at the summit of the PSL log, Amakhosi also arrive in Pietermaritzburg on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the league.

For that good run of form, Middendorp has saluted his players and stressed that their focus is not giving particular treatment to their opponents, but on bettering their already good fortunes.

“The players must get a lot of credit in addition, as we have always benchmarked ourselves on our last performance,” Middendorp told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

“We have not concentrated on any opponent but on getting better every game, and we have done a good job thus far by continuous self-improvement and we will look to continue doing so as we go forward.”

After winning a third straight Coach of the Month award, Middendorp has also paid homage to his backroom staff for his side’s good form.

“We are very fortunate that we have a very specialised and professional technical team at the club, the group works well together and complement one another,” said Middendorp.

“All the members of the technical staff are experts in their field, and they bring this to the team which has resulted in the success that we have had.”

With Chiefs having scored nine goals in their last two games, five of them managed by Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic, Maritzburg have much to worry about.

Leonardo Castro also appears to have picked up some good form in what could another cause for concern for Eric Tinkler's Maritzburg defence.

The Team of Choice go into this match fresh from losing last weekend’s Telkom Knockout Cup final to .