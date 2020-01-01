Middendorp delighted with ‘patient’ Kaizer Chiefs in Golden Arrows victory

The Amakhosi boss has shared his thoughts on difficulties in breaking down Abafana Bes’thende on Saturday afternoon

coach Ernst Middendorp has heaped praise on ' defending, stating that it was difficult to break them down in their 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Amakhosi boss has also lavished his men with praise too, saying they were patient to finally find an opening to score a vital goal through Lebogang Manyama at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders have stretched their advantage, leading by 10 points from 19 matches.

"No, you know first of all compliment to Golden Arrows, an unbelievable defensive concept in terms of keeping us not in the most dangerous area," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"We knocked, knocked and knocked until the end, we never stopped. Good, it was difficult for us but I said it before last week after the Black game, we will see it more often in the end.

"Teams are working, top eight, not to relegate, come close, defensive concepts coming in more and more, then you have to provide. I'm very happy for the team, for the players, that we have the three points."

Moreover, the German manager explained his message to his troops in terms of closing down a resilient Abafana Be’sthende.

"It's okay, I said compliment, very well structured. One aspect of our team talk the entire week, was talking about this,” he added.

“To be patient, sometimes take a vertical pass back, build up, if the left is closed, try to go deep on the right side. This is where we have to do better in the future, no doubt.

"Fantastic support, the noise was great scoring the goal in the last second."

Speaking of his men following the defeat, former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela stated that it was an error to concede in that fashion.

"I wish I could say the same to you and I'm sure you wouldn't be able to explain, so do I. A good game of football from our side, good organization," Komphela told SuperSport TV.

Article continues below

"I thought we dealt with all the threats we know they could bring. Except for only the moment where we made a mistake, a lesson.

"It's one of those errors where you say, it is unforgivable, you're giving it away last minute and our ambition was to get a point or three, unfortunately, we couldn't.

"I thought from an application point of view, top class, my set-top class, technical application top class. Maybe that lapse in concentration and matches of this calibre are decided by those moments and congratulations to them."