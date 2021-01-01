Middendorp cites quality difference in Maritzburg United defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns

The Team of Choice were seen off by the champions and their survival fight was dealt another huge blow on Wednesday

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp has credited Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 Premier Soccer League win to the difference in quality between the two sides.

Middendorp believes the quality at his disposal cannot be compared to what the Brazilians boast after suffering a defeat in the midweek duel. Goals from Ricardo Nascimento and Gift Motupa gave Mamelodi Sundowns the win and ensured they recorded consecutive victories after the previous 3-0 win over Orlando Pirates.

"Comparing to Sundowns at the individual level, we are not on the same level. Out of their four possibilities, they scored twice while we had three or four but we did not score at all. It is about how you pick your opportunities and work them out. It was not by accident," Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the Wednesday match.

“It was easier and I think in two or three situations at the beginning of the game we were lucky not to concede. Then all of a sudden, we go three opportunities out of the pressing moment and going into the final third and out of the three opportunities we had to score.

"Of course, at the end of the first half to concede a penalty then you know the situations that you are in; try to keep your structure and try to create some opportunities again. Then it is good you saw the difference in terms of quality."

However, Middendorp also believes the Team of Choice did not take full advantage of their pressing and chances created.

"All these opportunities were prepared because of good pressing, picking the ball and going straight-forward into the box and all those three moments were not by an accident," said the former Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

"It was a clear structure that we were thinking of using from the beginning to the end. It is all about small details in terms of positioning, in terms of making the right decision and that is definitely where you have to be at your best to have your chance."

The ex-Chippa United coach also highlighted the importance of goal difference with the teams below them in the bid to keep their PSL status at the end of the season.

Article continues below

"I am always looking into the goal difference too and we still have a good goal-difference at the bottom," the 62-year-old German stated. "Our game on May 12 is something crucial where we have to prepare for it properly."

Their next game against Golden Arrows will be an opportunity to try and win in order to keep their position above Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Chippa United, and Black Leopards.

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp believes the difference in quality tilted the PSL Wednesday duel in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.