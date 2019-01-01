Middendorp challenges Kaizer Chiefs' squad to prove themselves against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Amakhosi manager wants to see an impressive display from his fringe players during the Fifa international break

coach Ernst Middendorp has challenged his fringe players to do better in the upcoming Shell Helix Cup and Macufe Cup games against and Bloemfontein next weekend.

The Amakhosi boss wants his troops to fight harder to convince him for their consideration in the first team.

Currently sitting at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table, Chiefs will face the Brazilians on October 12 and Siwelele a day later, before returning for their PSL clash against the reigning champions.

“You need these competitions (Shell Helix and Macufe). I will repeat it, certain players sit on the back-foot, not going into it [not committed],” Middendorp told DailySun.

“We ask for improvement, ask them to do stuff differently in training. We now have a game in Bloemfontein and we will use an additional player group really saying, ‘Okay I am ready, I will show you I have improved, I have directed my style and way to play.’”

“Football is about passing, receiving and finishing. That’s simple and easy. When I am passing and receiving but I don’t finish as an attacking player, then something is missing,” he continued.

Article continues below

“When I am finishing and can’t do the other side it’s okay because the value of finishing is probably a bigger one as an attacker.”

Meanwhile, players such as Joseph Molangoane, Philani Zulu, Siyabonga Ngezana and Bruce Bvuma could be handed opportunities in the current Fifa international break.

With Chiefs looking to defend their Macufe Cup trophy at Free State Stadium, they will also look to dethrone coach Pitso Mosimane’s men who are the current Shell Helix Cup holders.