Middendorp cannot be blamed for Kaizer Chiefs' title wobble - Muchichwa

Amakhosi's three defeats from seven matches in 2020 allowed second-placed Sundowns to move to within four points at the top of the PSL log

Former winger Robson Muchichwa believes the Premier Soccer League should make the difficult decision and crown Kaizer Chiefs champions just like how the Belgian and French leagues did.

South Africa is still under lockdown and sporting activities are still suspended, and Muchichwa says fans cannot wait forever as they have gone two months without football.

Muchichwa further stated going back to an 18-team league may just be what the PSL needs to avoid complaints from teams that are facing relegation and those who have done enough to deserve promotion from the National First Division (NFD).

More teams

"I will say that South Africa should consider crowning Kaizer Chiefs champions and do what Belgian and French leagues did because right now, it's been two months without football. I would say, crown the champions and then promote two teams up from the NFD to make it 18 PSL teams," Muchichwa told Goal.

"From the ABC Motsepe League and down, they can wait and go for the play-offs. That's just my opinion because we don't know when this coronavirus will go away," he said.

The Glamour Boys have been on top of the log since the beginning of the season, and Muchichwa admits his former employers did very well thus far while praising coach Ernst Middendorp.

Furthermore, the former Warriors man said the question of Chiefs slowly letting the title slip through their fingers prior to the lockdown is neither here nor there, adding that every team goes through a difficult phase.

"To tell you the truth, Chiefs have done well in terms of playing. Coach Ernst Middendorp has also done very well.

"I mean, it's not easy staying on top of the log for such a long time. In terms of losing ground, I mean, you can't win all the games; you will have bumpy rides here and there. So, for me, talk that they were losing ground is not important," he continued.

"And you can't blame the coach when such things happen because with [less than] 10 games to go, you'd expect players to know what the coach wants. There is little coaches can do towards the end of the season."

He added: "I would say now it's up to the players to finish what they started if the league decides the season should resume."