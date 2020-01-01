Middendorp breaks silence on reports linking Akumu to Kaizer Chiefs

The Kenyan midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Zambian giants Zesco United last month and the player is tipped to join Amakhosi

Ernst Middendorp has addressed reports linking former Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu to .

The German mentor was coy when asked if he's looking to bring the Kenyan player to Amakhosi, saying he would like fans to keep guessing on whether or not the club is interested.

Middendorp made reference to Mduduzi Mdantsane's controversial departure and move to , adding that it will be interesting to see how the saga between the left-footed player and pans out.

"You saw this player [Mdantsane] who went to Cape Town City, everyone was jubilant [saying] he’s a free player but he’s not. He has another two-year contract [with Baroka]. So, it will be very interesting to see [how it ends]," Middendorp told the media at Naturena.

The 60-year-old said for a club to decide on signing a certain player, it doesn't suddenly make a decision because of the noise but he's aware Akumu is no longer a Zesco United.

"So, this means that you always look. It’s not all of a sudden because the transfer window is open and the player hasn't signed a [new] contract with Zesco United.

"At the moment, I want to leave it in this general [space]. I know you’re not happy with this answer but let’s see what happens," he said.

He maintained that Chiefs have a squad which he still believes without completely ruling out the possibility of adding more players.

However, Middendorp is surprised people aren't talking about the options he has, referring to James Kotei in this instance.

Kotei is yet to make an official debut for the Glamour Boys since joining from Simba SC of at the start of the season.

"I said it before, we have a squad we trusted at the start of the season. We have a squad that brought us into this position, with contributions from each and everybody. So, let’s go this way.

Article continues below

"In case, there is a convincing opinion from each and everybody that he could be the player, or if there should be probably another one – I’m wondering why you’re not discussing the second option in this field, but let’s see.

Lastly, Middendorp said if Chiefs decide to bring a new player then it would have to be someone better who can bring an additional performance level to the team.

"We’re happy about it, and it can only be a situation really to bring in somebody who is better and more qualified, or can bring an additional performance level into the team."