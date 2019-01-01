Middendorp blames international break for Kaizer Chiefs' first PSL defeat of the season

The 60-year-old tactician says Amakhosi will have to prepare thoroughly for their next match against Usuthu

head coach Ernst Middendorp has blamed the international break after his side suffered its first league defeat of the season.

Jabulani Maluleke's solitary goal helped secure a 1-0 win over Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

The Soweto giants went into the recent break in a top form having recorded three victories and one draw in their first four league matches of the season.

Middendorp explained the break has disrupted Amakhosi's momentum when he reflected on the encounter.

“We didn’t come to the party and I was a little surprised by that. The break disrupted our momentum,” Middendorp told the media.

However, the experienced coach feels Amakhosi should have been awarded a penalty when Kearyn Baccus was brought down in the box by Polokwane goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe.

“But I would also like to see the replay of the penalty as I believe it was not supposed to be given," he continued.

Amakhosi's secured victories over , Black and , and drew against SuperSport United during their unbeaten run.

The German tactician has now turned his focus to their upcoming league game against FC next week.

“We played well before the break, but our rhythm was affected by this break," the former Bloemfontein and head coach added.

"Hopefully we will click back into gear in our next game. We will prepare thoroughly for AmaZulu."

Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings when they take on a struggling Usuthu side.

The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday, September 24.