Middendorp: Attacking players are Kaizer Chiefs ingredients for a good meal

Despite leading the PSL standings, the Soweto giants’ type of play has drawn fierce criticism as unconvincing

coach Ernst Middendorp has dismissed criticism his side is too defensive.

Chiefs beat 2-0 on Tuesday to return to the top of the table where they are tied on 13 points with second-placed .

Since AmaZulu had two disallowed goals, Middendorp’s tactics were again under scrutiny.

Chiefs have scored nine goals and conceded five in six league matches, a record that has not spared them criticism.

“I said it several times but I don't know where these rumours are coming from that I am a defensive coach,” Middendorp said in a post-match interview as per Sport24.

Article continues below

“I have no idea. We have really done the repetition in the scouting where we need several of our attacking players such as keeping (Leonardo) Castro that makes it more variable for us.

”These players were not there last season and I think with these attacking players back and in form. When you have all the ingredients only then can you prepare a good meal.”

With their only league defeat of the season having come against Polokwane City at home two weeks ago, the Soweto giants will once again receive a Limpopo side in FC on Saturday.