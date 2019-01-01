Middendorp and Bartlett didn't know me when I first arrived at Kaizer Chiefs - Sasman

The left-footed player said one phone call from his agent is all he needed to join Amakhosi as he was a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town

utility player Yagan Sasman has explained how his move to the Soweto giants at the start of the season came about.

The 23-year-old was signed as a possible replacement for Teenage Hadebe, who was sold to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

Sasman, who had just parted ways with Cape Town at the time, said it was a phone call from his agent that changed his future for the better.

"It was actually the day before my birthday [on July 9] that I got a phone call from my agent saying I needed to be in Johannesburg the next morning – which was the day of my birthday [July 10]. I then booked myself a flight and I came over to Johannesburg. I started pre-season camp with the team and within the 10 days I spent there, I needed to impress," Sasman told the media at the club's headquarters in Naturena.

Sasman said coach Ernst Middendorp and assistant Shaun Bartlett knew nothing about him when he first arrived and revealed how he had to work hard to win them over, and he did just that with the 10 days he was afforded by the club.

"Basically, coach Shaun [Bartlett] and coach Ernst [Middendop] didn’t know me at all. So, within that period I basically had to prove myself and secure my spot in the team," added Sasman.

Asked how he was invited for a trial when the coaching staff didn't know him, Sasman said: "Well, they obviously followed me and watched a few games of mine in the . I had some video footage on YouTube and they were impressed."

"I also sent some videos to them before coming to trial. So, they were happy, and I needed to come and prove myself and express my football abilities here," concluded Sasman.