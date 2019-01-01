Middendorp admits Kotei needs time to adapt at Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi coach has explained how Kotei is still behind in terms of his fitness but he is confident all the new signings will come good

head coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed why James Kotei is yet to make his debut for the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Amakhosi before the start of the season, but Middendorp says he is still far behind in terms of match fitness.

Middendorp added that he will give Kotei a little bit of time to adapt to his new surroundings before unleashing him.

"It is not unusual that players need a bit more time, and good, I’m very happy with their progress," Middendorp told the media.

"Even Lazarous Kambole is not at his best that he can bring to us, but Samir is so far a very confident type of player, knowing the professional setup.

"Lazarous is close to him. Kearyn Baccus is a bit behind having came in later. He was not with us from the beginning and, of course, James Kotei is in a similar case.

"We have to look into how far we can give them a little bit of time, and I think with the options in different areas that we have, we can provide them that time to bring them in and to really adapt."

Kotei is competing with the likes of Willard Katsande, Baccus and George Maluleka for a place in Middendorp's side.

The lanky midfielder and Yagan Sasman are the only two new signings Middendorp is yet to include in his starting line-ups this season.

Amakhosi are not in action until August 24 when they will be playing against SuperSport United, and this break should allow Kotei and Sasman to work on their fitness and try to force their way into Middendorp's team.