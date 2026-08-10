Tottenham Hotspur have announced through their official channels that Micky van de Ven has signed a new contract with the club. The 24-cap Netherlands international has extended his deal until the middle of 2031.

Van de Ven had been linked several times in recent months with moves to FC Barcelona and Liverpool, but that transfer will now definitively not happen. Tottenham are reportedly set to pay him more than €75 million over five years.

"It is a special moment to sign a new contract and a moment that makes me, together with my family, proud," Van de Ven said on the club website. "I have loved Spurs ever since the first day I walked through the door here."

"I love the club, I love the fans and I have been able to develop very well here. It is clear which direction the club want to go in and I want to be part of that. I am eagerly looking forward to what the future brings."

Sporting director Johan Lange is also delighted with the extension. "I am very happy that Micky has committed his future to the club. His growth and development over the past three years both as a player and as a person have been enormous, and he is now without doubt one of the outstanding defenders in European football."

"Micky is the type of player we want to build our future around and I look forward to seeing him play an important role for many years to come," Lange said.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added: "Micky is one of the best central defenders in Europe and an important player for us. He has the qualities, mentality and ambition we look for at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am very pleased that he has decided to continue his career at the club."

"We are building something strong here, and players like Micky are an important part of that future. His decision to sign a new contract shows that he believes in what we are building together," De Zerbi concluded.