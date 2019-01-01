Micho Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates will leave the talking to Mamelodi Sundowns

Micho has preached respect as he looks to clinch his maiden PSL title having won league trophies in Ethiopia, Uganda and Sudan

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says they will leave the talking to Mamelodi Sundowns as the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race hots up.

The Buccaneers know that their destiny is in their hands as they will beat second-placed Sundowns to the PSL title if they win their last two matches and maintain their goal-difference superiority.

Micho has avoided discussing their title aspirations this season and he has finally explained why.

“We want to leave it [the talking] to our brothers, . Throughout the season they have spoken about us," Sredojevic told IOL.

Bucs' last two league matches are against and , who are both respected by the Serbian tactician.

"We don’t want to speak about this. We want to respect Cape Town City. We also want to give respect to Polokwane City. This is where our focus is, not on the things where we have no impact on," he added.

Sundowns are set to face Moroccan giants in the Caf semi-final first-leg match in Rabat on Friday night. Kick-off is at 21h00 South African time.

“We wish Sundowns all the best in their game against Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League. I wish them to win in Casablanca and make the country proud. We are only thinking about ourselves,” he concluded.

Pirates will be away to Cape Town City on Saturday, May 4 before hosting Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, May 11.