Micho Sredojevic: Has the former Orlando Pirates coach confirmed Zamalek deal?

Sredojevic is expected to be unveiled as head coach of the Egyptian giants after days of denials from the former Buccaneers mentor

Former coach Milutin Sredojevic appears to have confirmed his move to Egyptian giants .

The 49-year-old mentor recently denied reports that he ditched the Sea Robbers for greener pastures.

Over the weekend, Sredojevic told various media houses that he was heading to to be with his mother, whom he said was bedridden with cancer, rubbishing reports of him possibly joining Zamalek as 'total nonsense'.

However, reports emerged on Sunday that Sredojevic was in Cairo to join Zamalek. The reports were accompanied by images of Sredojevic reportedly arriving at the Cairo International Airport.

On Monday morning, Sredojevic, who is active on social media, updated his Twitter account with his bio reading, "HEAD COACH of ZAMALEK SC EGYPT".

Sredojevic is a journeyman coach, having been in charge of 12 different teams since 1994, including two spells with the Buccaneers.

He has been coaching in Africa since 2001 when he first arrived in to lead Sports Club Villa.

His resignation as head coach of Pirates on Friday night shocked the entire nation, especially after initially denying reports linking him to Zamalek when the story broke two weeks ago.

Sredojevic took charge of only three games for Pirates this season, two of which ended in defeats as the Soweto giants appeared to be struggling to get their campaign off the mark.

He has been succeeded by Rulani Mokwena, albeit on an interim basis as the Sea Robbers, search for a permanent coach.

Zamalek is yet to officially announce Sredojevic's arrival, but it may not be long before they unveil the former Bucs manager.