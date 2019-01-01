Micho Sredojevic: Ex-Orlando Pirates coach falls short of second trophy with Zamalek

The well-travelled mentor watched on as his charges lost to Al Ahly and he now finds himself under pressure from the club's supporters

Former coach Milutin Sredojevic failed to win his second major trophy on Friday night as lost 3-2 to in the Egyptian Super Cup.

Sredojevic had a great start to his career in soon after leaving the Sea Robbers, lifting the Egyptian Cup two weeks after joining them.

He was tipped to bag a second trophy in as many months, but Al Ahly put a brake on his fairy tale run in spectacular fashion.

Al Ahly scored three goals in 48 minutes - through Junior Ajayi (19th and 48th minutes) and Hussein El Shahat's first-half stoppage-time goal.

But a second-half brace from the penalty spot by Mahmoud Alaa saw Sredojevic's men claw back into the encounter to force a tense finish to the game.

However, it was too little too late as Al Ahly held on to claim their first major piece of silverware this season at the expense of Zamalek.

Overall, this was Sredojevic's second defeat since joining Zamalek after his team also lost to 's Generation Foot in the first leg of the first round of the Caf last week.

The 50-year-old mentor will hope for redemption when Zamalek face Generation Foot in the second leg next weekend.

Despite his fantastic start to his career with Zamalek, Sredojevic already finds himself under immense pressure from the club's fans, especially given the Egyptian giant's well-documented history of firing coaches in recent times.