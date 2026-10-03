Michiel Kramer clashes with Wilfred Genee on Vandaag Inside: ‘Are you out of your mind?’

Michiel Kramer produced a striking moment on Vandaag Inside on Friday evening. The former footballer clashed with presenter Wilfred Genee during the broadcast.

One VI tradition is the "cuckoo", where new guests briefly put their face close to the camera. Genee invited Kramer to do it too, but he had no intention of playing along.

"We did indeed still forget that, the cuckoo. Are you ready for it yet?" Genee asks Kramer. "The cuckoo?" the former footballer responds, after which Genee is surprised that Kramer does not know it. "No, of course I know that, just relax," Kramer then assures him.

Kramer then refuses to turn his head towards the camera, leaving Genee astonished. "Are you all right? I'm not going to do the cuckoo, am I? Are you out of your mind?" Kramer said.

As Genee keeps trying to talk him round, Johan Derksen clearly enjoys it. "This is what I really appreciate about him! This is what I had always hoped for, that someone would one day say: you can take your cuckoo and get lost."

"Boris Becker, Richard Krajicek, Anouk... They've all done it," Genee continues. "No, not me. Please don't," said Kramer, who was confronted again by the presenter after the broadcast.

Afterwards, Genee presses the point once more. "Everyone does it. It's more about the fact that you shouldn't take yourself too seriously, that's what life is about," Genee said. "I don't take myself seriously at all, Wilfred. You know that. Are you only saying that because I don't want to do this? Oh, please." Genee finally responds: "It's up to you if you don't want to do it, but it surprises me. Really."