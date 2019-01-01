Michaela Abam opens Real Betis goal account against Deportivo de La Coruna

The Cameroon striker came off the bench to score her maiden goal in the Spanish Liga Iberdrola on Saturday

Michaela Abam scored her maiden goal for in their 4-3 defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna on Saturday.

Abam, who made a losing debut in a 1-0 loss at Madrid last week, was hoping to help her side get their campaign back on track in .

The 22-year-old, who started on the bench for the hosts at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol, was a replacement for Marina Fedorova 10 minutes after half-time

The international left it late to find the back of the net but her goal could not rescue Antonio Contreras' side from defeat.

Saturday's result leaves Real Betis with no points from two matches after suffering back-to-back defeats this season.

Abam will be seeking to help the Spanish side end their winless run when they visit on September 22.