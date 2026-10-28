Olise scored twice in the second round of the DFB Cup. He put Bayern Munich 1-0 up in the 10th minute, then made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

With a coolly converted Panenka, he beat Magdeburg goalkeeper Dominik Reimann. Olise then dispensed with his usual celebration, ran to the corner flag, crossed himself and beamed from ear to ear. The normally reserved Frenchman rarely reacts like that. He pointed unmistakably towards the Bayern Munich bench, where Kane returned the gesture with a smile and wagged his finger back and forth. On Wednesday, it remained unclear exactly what lay behind the exchange or whether the two had agreed on it beforehand.

An extraordinary week for both attacking players may have been behind that celebration. On Monday, Olise and Kane attended the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris. Olise finished ninth, while Kane won the award ahead of Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. Kane is the first Bundesliga player since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981 to be named world footballer of the year.

At the awards ceremony, Kane was visibly moved. "Wow, wow, wow," the Englishman said on stage before pausing briefly. "I'm almost speechless. Thank you, everyone." The gala taking place in his home city of London made the evening particularly special for him: "Being here in London has made the whole thing something very special. It was a good omen for me tonight."

The 33-year-old's voice trembled as he fought back his emotions. He gave special thanks to Olise and his team-mates for making the achievement possible. Videos from the gala show Olise's delight for Kane, including a moment when he embraced Kane's mother.

Bayern Munich: what illness does Vincent Kompany have?

Kane watched the entire game against Magdeburg from the bench, resting after an intense previous week featuring matches against Arsenal and SC Freiburg. Ismael Saibari (21st minute), Alphonso Davies (70th), Nathaniel Brown (73rd) and David Santos (90+3) also scored for Bayern Munich. Sacha Boey replaced Olise in the 67th minute.

Without head coach Vincent Kompany again, Bayern Munich turned to assistant coach Aaron Danks while the Belgian was absent through illness. There is good news about Kompany, however: he has now left hospital, and his exact diagnosis has been established.

Bayern Munich have little time to catch their breath. Their next major challenge comes as early as Saturday (18.30), when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga classic. Dortmund travel to Munich second in the table and level on points with Bayern Munich.