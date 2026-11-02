Both players joined Bayern Munich's team training session at Säbener Straße on Monday lunchtime before travelling to Madrid that afternoon with the official squad.

Neuer had missed recent matches with a foot injury. Olise wore a bandage on his right knee during training. He had been substituted after suffering an injury late in Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), then left the stadium limping.

In Madrid that evening, interim coach Aaron Danks said both were "available" against Atletico: "We just have to see whether they are ready to start or whether they come off the bench." Sporting director Max Eberl had earlier said of Olise: "It is positive that he is with us because he is an outstanding player who is always an asset to us. But we will also avoid the risk of it becoming a longer-term injury."

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Who will Bayern Munich be missing against Atletico Madrid?

Bayern Munich will definitely be without Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari in Madrid. The Moroccan international underwent surgery on Sunday for a tear of the syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle and will not be available again until the new year. Gnabry also suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh against Dortmund.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB Watch

Signs point to an easing of the squad situation for the matches after the international break through to the end of the year.

On Monday, Diaz completed his first individual session with the ball since suffering a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh in the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2) on 22 October. Jamal Musiala, who suffered a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September, also completed his first individual session with the ball since his injury.