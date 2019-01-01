Michael Obafemi becomes Southampton's second youngest League Cup goalscorer

Following his winning strike against Scott Parker’s men on Tuesday, the teenager became the club's second youngest scorer in the competition

Michael Obafemi has become the second youngest player to score a goal in the .

The 19-year-old was included in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting lineup against , and he did not disappoint after scoring the encounter’s only goal.

After 57 minutes, Obafemi cleverly turned home Nathan Redmond’s cross at the back post and in the process, made history for himself at Craven Cottage as Southampton’s second youngest scorer in the tournament.

19 - Aged just 19 years and 52 days old, Michael Obafemi is Southampton's youngest goalscorer in the League Cup since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Bournemouth in August 2010 (16y 360d). Fledgling. pic.twitter.com/Qakwe82jmm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2019

The enviable record is still held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was only 16 years and 360 days old when he scored in the 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth nine years ago.

However, the Nigerian-born international was withdrawn for Danny Ings after 68 minutes owing to an injury fear.

68: A second change and it's the goalscorer @michaelobafemi_ who makes way for @IngsDanny. [0-1] pic.twitter.com/B8Lme31rjB — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 27, 2019

With this result, the Saints are through to the third round and they now focus on Saturday’s Premier League clash against at St Mary's Stadium, where Obafemi will be eyeing his third senior goal.

After a fledging youth career at , , and Leyton Orient, he joined the Saints in 2016 and last season, the 19-year-old signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League outfit.