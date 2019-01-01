Feichtenbeiner asks for two years at Selangor, promises best academy in Malaysia

Newly-appointed Selangor technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner has given his first Malaysian interview since his hiring.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Newly-appointed technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner has given his first Malaysian interview since his hiring, with the Red Giants' own media department.

In a video interview published on the club's YouTube channel, the German provided some details of his role at the club.

"The board has asked me to come as a technical director and to give the club a new football structure and style; from the grassroots level all the way up to the first team.

"We now have a feeder (reserve) team after the merger with FC, and I view them as our final youth team. I have to work with all the teams to produce some good players for the first team. This is our main goal," said the German.

But he tempered expectations by clarifying that the effort takes time. According to the former U-15 head coach, his job will only bear fruit in at least two years. The club had previously announced that Feichtenbeiner has been given a two-year contract.

"No one can come on, change everything and guarantee results," noted the former Bintang Medan head coach. "I have to work on the restructuring, coach the coaches, coach the players, and ensure that all the Selangor youth teams are playing the same style.

"We want to be the best academy in Malaysia, that is my challenge; to produce the best players in the country. This requires two, three years. You will see some results in 2022 when you will see the now young players in action with the first team."

Asked about his football philosophy, this is the 59-year old trainer's response:

"I like to see my players playing curiously, bravely and actively. Active with the ball and active off it. We will press high and transition quickly.

"In youth football, if you want the trainees to progress, you have to push them. They can make mistakes but they have to work against the ball immediately," remarked Feichtenbeiner.

The former MPPJ FC head coach also asked the Red Giants fans to give some support to their feeder team. His role as technical director at Selangor also includes the post of head coach of the reserve team in the Premier League next season.

"From what I remember, Selangor fans were outstanding. I had been at the Shah Alam Stadium, it was full house. I would be very happy for the fans to support our first team because they're our main focus, but if they can support our youth teams and reserve team in the same manner, that would be great."

The German is currently back home for Christmas. Watch the full interview here.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!